Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 126,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

