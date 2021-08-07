Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 22,957 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

