Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

