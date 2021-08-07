Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $69.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.