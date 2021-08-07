W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $438.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.