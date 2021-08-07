Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

ETR WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

