Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$151.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

