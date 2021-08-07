Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $6,442.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00130573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00158100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,725.76 or 1.00068465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.94 or 0.00810001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,615,697 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

