Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.28 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

