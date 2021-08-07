Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
WCN opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07.
In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
