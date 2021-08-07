Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

WCN opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

