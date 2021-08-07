WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,562. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

