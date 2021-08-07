Wedbush Trims Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price to $91.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RARE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.87.

RARE stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

