Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 75 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $770.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $714.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $777.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,711,384. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.62.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

