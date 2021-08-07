Welch & Forbes LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

