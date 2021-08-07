Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

