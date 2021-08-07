Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 625 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.38 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

