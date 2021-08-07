Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Shares of EMD stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.