Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

