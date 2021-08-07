Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

EHI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

