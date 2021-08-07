Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $140.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

