Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.60 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

WEF stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$714.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

