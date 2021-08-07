Westport Fuel Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 605% compared to the average volume of 1,718 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.02 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

