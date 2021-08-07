WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.50 ($21.98). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.96), with a volume of 227,766 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,672.04.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

