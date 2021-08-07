Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,513.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

