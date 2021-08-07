Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.