Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,049,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

