Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.01. 1,001,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

