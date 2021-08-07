Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 74 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 49.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $896.09. 472,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,401. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

