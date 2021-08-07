Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

