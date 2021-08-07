World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.
NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $185.00. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,011. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
