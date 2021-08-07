World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $185.00. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,011. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

