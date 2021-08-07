Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $62,300.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ozey K. Horton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

