Wownero Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,672.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $34,672.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00148942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

