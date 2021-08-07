Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xencor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

