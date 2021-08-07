XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

A number of analysts have commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

