Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.12. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.

YZCAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

