Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS YLWDF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4934 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

