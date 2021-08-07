YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.21.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 924,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.