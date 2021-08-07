Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Contrast

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.59 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -16.33 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 16.06 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yext and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.76%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

