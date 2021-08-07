YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,450.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $85,752.76 and $102,450.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00008773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.41 or 0.00882697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00100436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041555 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

