Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0516 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00897226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.