Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post sales of $30.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $30.60 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.65 million, with estimates ranging from $133.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABST shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.11 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

