Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.12 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $27.01. 7,952,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

