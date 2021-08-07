Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $371.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.60 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

