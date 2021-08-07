Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce $15.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $17.58 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 308.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $91.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $163.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 856,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.