Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $289.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.50 million. GoPro posted sales of $280.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,272. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

