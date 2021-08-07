Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. JFrog reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after acquiring an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 187.8% in the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

