Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.75 Million

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $604.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.00 million and the lowest is $597.50 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KTB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 434,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

