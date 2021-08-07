Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.75 Million

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $604.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.00 million and the lowest is $597.50 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KTB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 434,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.