Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $62.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.01 million and the highest is $66.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $14,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

