Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 191,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.