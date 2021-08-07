Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

TJX traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 3,456,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 501,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 481,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.