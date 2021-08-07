Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Antares Pharma also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 854,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

